Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 76 against 62 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
|299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|45 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1041:1
|1433:1
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|98.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|86.3%
|69.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.5%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 / 240 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|730 gramm
|360 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1681
1507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10248
9025
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1609
1501
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15277
12713
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1700 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2000 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1792
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|112
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC285
|-
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|80 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
