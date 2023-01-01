Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Flow X13 (2023)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 31-42% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (98.3 vs 109.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
|299 x 212 x 16.7-18.7 mm
11.77 x 8.35 x 0.66-0.74 inches
|Area
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|634 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|45 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1041:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|86.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.5%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 / 240 W
|100 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|730 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.75 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1681
1634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10809
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1609
1550
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15277
14851
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1700 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|7.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1792
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|112
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC285
|-
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|80 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
