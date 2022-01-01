You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 16GB 32GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Can run popular games at about 172-235% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 76 against 62 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

28% sharper screen – 216 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~78.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 45 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 216 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 85.5% 75% DCI-P3 color gamut 97.4% 75% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 500 nits ROG Flow X13 GV301 n/a

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 62 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 / 240 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 565 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 105 W 35-45 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +313% 13.2 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 GV301 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x1W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

