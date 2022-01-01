You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (109.7 vs 133.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~86% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors White, Black Black, Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 45 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 216 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte - Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 85.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 97.4% - Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 500 nits ROG Flow X16 (2022) +120% 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 565 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP - 125 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1700 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +31% 11.4 TFLOPS ROG Flow X16 (2022) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

