You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (96.4 vs 109.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches 302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm

11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 622 cm2 (96.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~83.7% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.7 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 45 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 162 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1041:1 - sRGB color space 99.8% - Adobe RGB profile 86.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% 100% Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 730 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1700 MHz - GPU boost clock 2000 MHz - FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1792 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +54% 11.4 TFLOPS ROG Flow Z13 (2023) 7.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.