Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Can run popular games at about 172-235% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

53% sharper screen – 216 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (109.7 vs 142.1 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~73.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.3 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 45 dB 50 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 216 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile 85.5% 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 97.4% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +100% 500 nits ROG Strix G15 G513 250 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 150 / 200 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 565 gramm 560 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +313% 13.2 TFLOPS ROG Strix G15 G513 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB 78 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

