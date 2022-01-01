You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1350 grams less (around 2.98 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (109.7 vs 172.7 square inches)

27% sharper screen – 216 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~74.1% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 45 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 216 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 85.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 97.4% 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 500 nits ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition n/a

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 / 240 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 565 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB TGP 105 W 145 W Nvidia Optimus MUX AMD Switchable Graphics Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1800 MHz 2116 MHz GPU boost clock 1975 MHz 2390 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 64 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 13.2 TFLOPS ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition +24% 16.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

