NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (109.7 vs 144.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 64-88% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
- Provides 175% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 400 nits
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
|354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|45 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1041:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|86.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.5%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 240 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|730 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|16
|32
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +28%
2154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +126%
23158
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +33%
2136
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +101%
30745
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1700 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1792
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|112
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC285
|-
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|80 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|2 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
