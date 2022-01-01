Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)

74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
VS
71 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 70% sharper screen – 216 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (109.7 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) -
Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches		 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6 mm
Colors White, Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 45 dB 39.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 216 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 85.5% 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 97.4% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 100 / 240 W 100 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 565 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1700 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 2000 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1792 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 112 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC285 -
Speakers 4.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

