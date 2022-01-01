Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or Nitro 5 AN515-57 – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57

76 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
VS
57 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 174-237% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 90 against 57 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.8 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
vs
Nitro 5 AN515-57

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~72.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 9 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1480:1
sRGB color space - 53%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 11 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 120 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1425 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +316%
13.3 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN515-57
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
3. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
4. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
5. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
6. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
7. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
8. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 vs MSI Katana GF66

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский