You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 174-237% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 90 against 57.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

48% sharper screen – 188 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 174.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm

15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~73.1% Side bezels 4.8 mm 10.4 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 188 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1243:1 sRGB color space - 55% Adobe RGB profile - 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 36.7% Response time - 16 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a Nitro 5 AN517-54 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 135 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 387 / 580 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 120 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1425 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 3840 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +316% 13.3 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN517-54 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 79 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.