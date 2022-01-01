You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1440 - 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2000 grams less (around 4.41 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 90 against 74 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (133.8 vs 197.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm

15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 1277 cm2 (198 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~64.6% Side bezels 4.8 mm 8.5 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz PPI 188 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 3 ms

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 74 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 / 240 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 120 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1425 MHz 1310 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1725 MHz FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) 13.3 TFLOPS Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) +32% 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 82 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

