Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

32% sharper screen – 188 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

32% sharper screen – 188 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (133.8 vs 156.2 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 360.1 x 279.9 x 26.55-28.25 mm

14.18 x 11.02 x 1.05-1.11 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~73.6% Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.8 mm Colors White, Black Black Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 57.4 dB -

Display 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 188 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology G-Sync (configurable) G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast 1030:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 98% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) 300 nits Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 / 240 W 330 W Weight of AC adapter 741 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 120 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1425 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +40% 13.3 TFLOPS Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) 9.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 85 dB - Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.