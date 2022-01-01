You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133.8 vs 145.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~78.9% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.9 mm Colors White, Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 56 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz PPI 188 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1383:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 84.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 97.3% Response time - 10 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 610 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 120 W 110 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1425 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) 13.3 TFLOPS Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) +23% 16.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 79 dB Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.