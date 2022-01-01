Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133.8 vs 145.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
- Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|56 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1383:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|84.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|97.3%
|Response time
|-
|10 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 240 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|610 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12011
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1735
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16639
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|120 W
|110 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1425 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|13.3 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|80
GPU performance
13.3 TFLOPS
16.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79 dB
|Microphones
|3
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
