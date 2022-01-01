Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)

73 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
VS
74 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133.8 vs 145.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.9 mm
Colors White, Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 56 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1383:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 84.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 97.3%
Response time - 10 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 610 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 120 W 110 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1425 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 3 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
