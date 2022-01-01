You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB Storage 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 227-309% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58.2 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 133.8 square inches)

21% sharper screen – 227 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 188 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1759:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 120 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1425 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 3840 1024 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +412% 13.3 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.