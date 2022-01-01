Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

76 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 86-117% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 35% sharper screen – 254 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.1 vs 133.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~84.6%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 48900:1
sRGB color space - 99.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 240 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 120 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1425 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

