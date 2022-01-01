You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 174-237% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Around 79% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours

20% sharper screen – 226 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~84.3% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.6 mm Colors White, Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 3072 x 1920 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 188 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1331:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.4% Response time - 43 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 / 240 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 120 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1425 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +316% 13.3 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.3 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.