Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 174-237% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 90 against 62 watt-hours
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (102.9 vs 133.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~78.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57.4 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1030:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75%
DCI-P3 color gamut 98% 75%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 240 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 741 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 120 W 35-45 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1425 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +316%
13.3 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 85 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Razer Blade 15 (2022)
3. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
6. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский