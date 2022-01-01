Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or ROG Flow X16 (2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Flow X16 (2022)

73 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Flow X16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
vs
ROG Flow X16 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~86%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White, Black Black, Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte -
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 120 W 125 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1425 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable - Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Razer Blade 15 (2022)
3. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
6. Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
7. Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
8. Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) vs Dell G15 5525
9. Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) and Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский