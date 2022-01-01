Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 48-65% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
|Area
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
|4
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|100 / 240 W
|100 / 280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|120 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1425 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.3 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
13.3 TFLOPS
7.12 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.9 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1