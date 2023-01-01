Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or ROG Strix G16 – what's better?

71 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
VS
60 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G16
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Strix G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 48-65% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours
  • 32% sharper screen – 188 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133.8 vs 144.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix G16

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.7 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 57.4 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1030:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98% 100%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W 240 / 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 741 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 16 24
L3 Cache 16 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 120 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1425 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +87%
13.3 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G16
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 85 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
