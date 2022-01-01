You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

48% sharper screen – 188 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 172.7 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 395 x 282 x 27.5 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 1.08 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~74.1% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 51.3 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 300 Hz PPI 188 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1321:1 sRGB color space - 99.4% Adobe RGB profile - 72.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 71% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 704 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 120 W 115-130 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1425 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) 13.3 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 +4% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 73.7 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.9 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

