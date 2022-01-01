You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12950HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 172.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~74.1% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 4

Display 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz PPI 188 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time - 3 ms

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 / 240 W 280 / 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 120 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1425 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) 13.3 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) +47% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.