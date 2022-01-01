Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~74.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 100 / 240 W 280 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 120 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1425 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

