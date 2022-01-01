You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (109.7 vs 133.8 square inches)

15% sharper screen – 216 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~80.2% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz PPI 188 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 97.4% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 120 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1425 MHz 1800 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1975 MHz FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +1% 13.3 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.4 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

