Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (109.7 vs 133.8 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 216 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|216 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|85.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|97.4%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 240 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|565 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1590
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9764
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1636
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12011
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|120 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1425 MHz
|1800 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1975 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.3 TFLOPS
|13.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|64
GPU performance
13.3 TFLOPS
13.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC285
|Speakers
|2.4
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80 dB
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
