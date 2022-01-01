Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

76 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
VS
71 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 34-47% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~77.8%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors White, Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 490 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 120 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1425 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1598 MHz
FLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC289
Speakers 2.4 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 78 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

