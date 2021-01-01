Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Nitro 5 (AN515-55) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.8 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 243 mm (9.57 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~72.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 9 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-95 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +146%
12 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

