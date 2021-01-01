Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Nitro 5 AN517-54 – what's better?

71 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
VS
58 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Can run popular games at about 86-118% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 90 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 174.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-54

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~73.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 10.4 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1243:1
sRGB color space 62.3% 55%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 200 W 135 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 490 gramm 387 / 580 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60-75 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1598 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +157%
8.2 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-54
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC289 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

