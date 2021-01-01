You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 Can run popular games at about 86-118% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 90 against 57.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 174.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm

15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~73.1% Side bezels 4.8 mm 10.4 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51 dB 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1243:1 sRGB color space 62.3% 55% Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7% Response time - 16 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 n/a Nitro 5 AN517-54 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 / 200 W 135 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 490 gramm 387 / 580 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 60-75 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1598 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 2560 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +157% 8.2 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN517-54 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC289 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78 dB 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.