ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
From $870
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
- Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- 37% sharper screen – 188 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|51 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1842:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|99.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|86.1%
|68.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|97.2%
|66.6%
|Response time
|3 ms
|26 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|490 gramm
|271 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1411
1387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7309
4658
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Swift 3 SF316-51 +158%
1388
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Swift 3 SF316-51 +11%
5397
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80-95 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC289
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78 dB
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1