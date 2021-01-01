ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

20% sharper screen – 188 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 37% higher max. screen brightness: 410 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (102.1 vs 133.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 318.9 x 206.7 x 14.9 mm

12.56 x 8.14 x 0.59 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~81.9% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.5 mm Colors White, Black Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 51 dB 34 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 188 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1550:1 sRGB color space 99% 98% Adobe RGB profile 86.1% 68% DCI-P3 color gamut 97.2% 67% Response time 3 ms 22 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 300 nits Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) +37% 410 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 490 gramm 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 80-95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 3840 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +751% 12 TFLOPS Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC289 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78 dB 65 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.