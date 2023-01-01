Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery 90 Wh - 64 Wh 90 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133.8 vs 144.9 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm

13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.7 mm Colors White, Black, Gray Black Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal Yes Yes Number of fans 2 3 Noise level (max. load) 51 dB 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology FreeSync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison ROG Strix G16 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1560:1 sRGB color space 62.3% 100% Adobe RGB profile 47.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 75.9% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 300 nits ROG Strix G16 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 64 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 / 200 W 240 / 280 / 330 W Weight of AC adapter 490 grams 966 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 60-75 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1598 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +15% 8.2 TFLOPS ROG Strix G16 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC289 - Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78 dB 87 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.9 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.