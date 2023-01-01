ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Asus ROG Strix G16
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133.8 vs 144.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level (max. load)
|51 dB
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
ROG Strix G16
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1560:1
|sRGB color space
|62.3%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|47.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|75.9%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 200 W
|240 / 280 / 330 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|490 grams
|966 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|20 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Strix G16 +28%
1851
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix G16 +79%
13026
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ROG Strix G16 +36%
1884
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10794
ROG Strix G16 +63%
17574
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60-75 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1598 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC289
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78 dB
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.9 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
