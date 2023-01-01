Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or ROG Strix G16 – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Asus ROG Strix G16

62 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G16
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Asus ROG Strix G16
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Asus ROG Strix G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133.8 vs 144.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
vs
ROG Strix G16

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.7 mm
Colors White, Black, Gray Black
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level (max. load) 51 dB 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology FreeSync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
ROG Strix G16
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1560:1
sRGB color space 62.3% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 75.9%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 200 W 240 / 280 / 330 W
Weight of AC adapter 490 grams 966 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 20 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60-75 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1598 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +15%
8.2 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G16
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC289 -
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78 dB 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

