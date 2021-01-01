Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

78 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
vs
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 243 mm (9.57 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~74.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

