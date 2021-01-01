Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Strix G17 G713

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
VS
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 90 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 48% sharper screen – 188 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 243 mm (9.57 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~74.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6 mm
Colors White, Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 150 / 240 W

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

