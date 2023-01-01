You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 13900H Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 133.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1658:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8% Response time 7 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) n/a MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 120 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) +190% 8.7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.