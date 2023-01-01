You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery 90 Wh - 64 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs) Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (133.8 vs 181.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches 399 x 294 x 23.1-30.8 mm

15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91-1.21 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~80.1% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 18 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 126 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 7 ms 7 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) n/a ROG Strix G18 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 64 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 240 / 280 / 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 120 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) +22% 8.7 TFLOPS ROG Strix G18 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.9 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.