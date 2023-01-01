Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) or ROG Strix SCAR 16 – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) vs Strix SCAR 16

68 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) and Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133.8 vs 144.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 101-138% higher FPS
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.7 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 20 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 120 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
8.7 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +184%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
2. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
3. Dell G15 5525 or Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
4. Asus ROG Strix G16 or Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
6. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) or Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
7. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
8. HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) or Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
9. Razer Blade 16 or Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 and Zephyrus G16 (2023) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский