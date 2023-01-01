You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 13900H Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs) Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133.8 vs 144.9 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz Can run popular games at about 101-138% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 101-138% higher FPS Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm

13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.7 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) n/a ROG Strix SCAR 16 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 120 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) 8.7 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 16 +184% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 2 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.