You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 13900H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs) Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (109.7 vs 133.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~80.2% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1041:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5% Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) n/a ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 730 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 120 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1700 MHz GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) 8.7 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +31% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.4 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.