Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~77.8% Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.8 mm Colors White, Black White, Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 62.3% Adobe RGB profile - 47.3% Response time 7 ms -

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 180 / 200 W Weight of AC adapter - 490 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 120 W 60-75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1350 MHz GPU boost clock - 1598 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) +6% 8.7 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC289 Speakers 2.4 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 78 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.