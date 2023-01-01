Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|180 / 200 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|490 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1772
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12508
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1829
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16387
10794
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|120 W
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1598 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC289
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|78 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
