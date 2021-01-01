Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16 or Nitro 5 (AN515-55) – what's better?

72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
VS
63 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.8 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus M16
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 243 mm (9.57 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~72.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 140 / 280 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60-75 W 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus M16 +8%
5.299 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

