Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

66 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
VS
57 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 90 against 59 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.8 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus M16
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~72.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB 51 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 140 / 240 / 280 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 550 gramm 600 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60-75 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1598 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus M16
8.2 TFLOPS
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +50%
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 80 dB 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
3. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
6. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
7. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
8. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) vs MSI GE76 Raider

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский