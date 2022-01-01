Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16 or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

66 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 330 nits
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (114.1 vs 133.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus M16
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~73.3%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB 62.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
ROG Zephyrus M16 +52%
500 nits
Predator Triton 300 SE
330 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 140 / 240 / 280 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 550 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60-75 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1598 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus M16 +68%
8.2 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
2. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
3. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
4. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
6. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE or Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
7. MSI Katana GF66 or Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский