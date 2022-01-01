You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 330 nits Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (114.1 vs 133.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm

12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~73.3% Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 56 dB 62.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 76% DCI-P3 color gamut - 77% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus M16 +52% 500 nits Predator Triton 300 SE 330 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 140 / 240 / 280 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 550 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 60-75 W 0 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1598 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus M16 +68% 8.2 TFLOPS Predator Triton 300 SE 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

