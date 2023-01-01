Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.6 watt-hours
- Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- 58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (101.4 vs 133.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|56 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1384:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.4%
|Response time
|3 ms
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|140 / 240 / 280 W
|30 / 35 / 67 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|550 grams
|174 / 189 / 250 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|8
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1547
1756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Zephyrus M16 +4%
8690
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ROG Zephyrus M16 +1%
1476
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ROG Zephyrus M16 +50%
11968
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60-75 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1598 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|80 dB
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
