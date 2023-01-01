Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

64 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
VS
58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1664
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (101.4 vs 133.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus M16
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~82%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level (max. load) 56 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1384:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time 3 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 140 / 240 / 280 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 550 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 8 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60-75 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1598 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus M16 +173%
8.2 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
