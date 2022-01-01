You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Better webcam recording quality

79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.1 vs 133.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level 56 dB 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 Size 16 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 48900:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.3% Adobe RGB profile 75.3% - Response time 3 ms 49 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus M16 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 140 / 240 / 280 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 550 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 60-75 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1598 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus M16 +58% 8.2 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 2x2W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.