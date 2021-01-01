Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
VS
72 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours
  • 20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus M16
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 243 mm (9.57 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~84.3%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.4%
Response time 3 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 140 / 280 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60-75 W 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1280
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus M16 +66%
5.299 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

