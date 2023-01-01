You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs) Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 355 x 243 x 19.4-21.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76-0.86 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~86% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - Yes Number of fans 2 3 Noise level (max. load) 56 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 75.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus M16 500 nits ROG Flow X16 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 140 / 240 / 280 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 550 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 60-75 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz - GPU boost clock 1598 MHz - FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus M16 8.2 TFLOPS ROG Flow X16 (2023) +1% 8.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 2x2W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.