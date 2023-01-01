Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16 or ROG Flow X16 (2023) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.4-21.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76-0.86 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~86%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level (max. load) 56 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 140 / 240 / 280 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 550 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 8 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60-75 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1598 MHz -
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus M16
8.2 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X16 (2023) +1%
8.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 2x2W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
