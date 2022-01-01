Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16 or ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 vs Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

66 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 35-48% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (95.5 vs 133.8 square inches)
  • 19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus M16
vs
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~84.5%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 140 / 240 / 280 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 550 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60-75 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1598 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus M16 +64%
8.2 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
2. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
3. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
4. Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
5. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
9. Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
10. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and Zephyrus M16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский