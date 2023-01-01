Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 vs Strix G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133.8 vs 144.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level (max. load)
|56 dB
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|140 / 240 / 280 W
|240 / 280 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|550 grams
|966 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1547
ROG Strix G16 +21%
1876
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8690
ROG Strix G16 +72%
14906
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1476
ROG Strix G16 +32%
1942
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11968
ROG Strix G16 +78%
21359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60-75 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1598 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|80 dB
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.9 mm
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
