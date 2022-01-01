Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|395 x 282 x 27.5 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.08 inches
|Area
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|56 dB
|51.3 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1321:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|72.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|71%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|140 / 240 / 280 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|550 gramm
|704 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1499
1528
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Zephyrus M16 +3%
7939
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1476
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11968
13065
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60-75 W
|115-130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1598 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x2W
|2x2W, 2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|80 dB
|73.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.9 mm
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1