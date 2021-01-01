Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
From $1850
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (110.5 vs 133.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus M16
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB 52.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 845:1
sRGB color space - 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness
ROG Zephyrus M16 +56%
500 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 140 / 240 / 280 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 550 gramm 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60-75 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1598 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus M16 +68%
8.2 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80 dB 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 vs ROG Zephyrus M16
2. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs ROG Zephyrus M16
3. Nitro 5 (AN515-55) vs ROG Zephyrus M16
4. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
5. Alienware m15 R4 vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
6. ROG Strix G15 G513 vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
7. Alienware m15 R3 vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский