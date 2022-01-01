Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) – what's better?

ROG Zephyrus M16 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 34-47% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 32% sharper screen – 188 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus M16
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 140 / 240 / 280 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 550 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60-75 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1425 MHz
GPU boost clock 1598 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus M16
8.2 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +62%
13.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.4
Power 2x2W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

