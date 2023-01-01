Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 GPU - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58.2 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (100.1 vs 135.3 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Material Plastic Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal Yes - Number of fans 3 1 Noise level (max. load) 57.5 dB 49 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology G-Sync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast - 1658:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 98.8% Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) n/a MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 280 W 67 W Weight of AC adapter 800 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 140 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +553% 19.6 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power 6x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.4 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

